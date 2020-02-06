PM Mitsotakis says Greece will not tolerate “shady” NGOs on the refugee matter

The men and women of the Hellenic Coast Guard (HCG) “have fully met their founding goal, by standing guard over the Greek seas for over a century,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday night at the Athens Concert Hall, where the HCG’s centennial was celebrated.

In his address, the PM sent a clear message to Turkey and the EU, as well as people on the domestic front on the immigration and refugee issue, warming the time NGO’s were operating in Greece unchecked was over as they would strictly vetted.

On the occasion of the amendment to register NGOs, the prime minister said that “these organisations will be identified and have a name.” “Most NGOs do a great job”, he added. “They are helpful in tackling the problem. But we know, we know it, beyond any doubt, that there are some who do not fulfil the role they are claiming. We will not tolerate this anymore,” he underlined.

The PM also called on the European Union to show its solidarity to Greece on the matter.