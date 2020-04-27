PM Mitsotakis speaks on the phone with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi

Mitsotakis underlined the importance of a program for the relocation of unaccompanied minors in Greece to other European countries

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday spoke on the phone with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Grandi expressed his support to the government on the way it has dealt with the pandemic.

According to sources, Mitsotakis underlined the importance of a program for the relocation of unaccompanied minors in Greece to other European countries, which is already being implemented in collaboration with the European Commission. He pointed out that it is important for as many European countries as possible to participate in this effort.

See Also:

Inconceivably dirty Finnish blow to Greece & the exemplary answer of the Greek ambassador in Helsinki (docs)

Source: amna