PM Mitsototakis meets with Cypriot President Anastasiades in Athens

“Greece remains a steadfast supporter in the Cypriot national case”, stressed Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during his official visit in Athens, Tuesday.

It is a meaningful visit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, welcoming the Cypriot President at the Maximos Mansion, as the Cyprus issue was entering a crucial phase said the Greek PM.

Mr. Mitsotakis continued by saying that the obstacles put forward by the other side did not help progress despite the constructive behaviour of Cyprus.

Turkey’s illegal actions are still provoking while its conflicting rhetoric shows its isolation, the Greek PM added.

“We will coordinate actions in the United Nations and in the EU. To formulate a common policy”, stressed Anastasiades, adding: “To promote the conditions that will give stability and a future prospect to Cyprus. Possibly the right solution will lead to better relations between Greece and Turkey”, Anastasiades said.