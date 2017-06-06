PM Tsipras to gays: You should be proud

In an interview to Greek LGBTQ magazine “Anti-virus”, PM Alexis Tsipras said same sex couples feel accepted in society today. “They have passed from the shadows into the light and will never accept to return back again”, Mr. Tsipras underlined, commenting on the bill passed in parliament in relation to same sex partners. The Greek PM, who is on the current issue of the magazine’s cover, said human rights were not a luxury in the times of the current economic crisis, talking about the government’s deliberations on the legal recognition of sexual identity, after the passing of the same sex civil partnership law. The Greek PM said he felt as the champion of minority rights in the interview.