Police clash with hooded protesters at student-teacher rally in Athens (videos-photos) (UPD)

Skirmishes broke out between police and a group of hooded individuals during the student’s march in Athens, Thursday, with police using tear gas when the agitators started throwing Molotov cocktails.

The clashes started when the hooded individuals who came out of the main body of the protesters hurled fire-bombs and flares against police, as shown in the videos and photos published by protothema.gr.

The police who were lined up in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier used tear gas to repel the rioters.

A large rally of students and teachers is underway at the Propylaea in downtown Athens. The march is scheduled to reach the Greek parliament.

Due to the rally Panepistimiou and Stadiou streets have been closed.

The demands of the students and educators include a reduction of the number of students per classroom to a maximum of 15 and depending on the size of the room so that the necessary Covid-19 social distancing can be observed.

They are also requesting permanent appointments of more teaching staff to cover the shortages in schools, resulting from the increased needs of the period.