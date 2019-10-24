Poll: 6 in 10 say Greece is on right path

Greeks were in favour of a cross-party consensus on the right to vote for expatriate Greeks

In Pulse poll on behalf of SKAI TV, 73% of respondents favour cross-party consensus on the issue of the right for Greek expatriates to vote in the national elections.

In terms of who the respondents intended to vote for, ND is ahead of SYRIZA by 13.5 points, with 38.5%, against 25% of the major opposition party.

On who was more suitable for prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads Alexis Tsipras with 45%, while the opposition party leader reached 26%, down one point from the previous poll.

On the question of whether things are going in the right directions, 61% of respondents of the Pulse survey, which was carried out between October 22-23, 2019, said the country was on the right path, with 20% responded “definitely in the right direction” and 41% “probably right”.