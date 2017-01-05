Pompeii’s pornographic frescoes have turned into a tourist attraction

The frescoes on the walls of Pompeii survived the volcanic eruption that destroyed the city and they were practically preserved because of the volcanic ashes that covered them.

After 2000 years they are been rediscovered and appreciated again by tens of thousands of people every year who visit the site.

What has appeared though to be of special interest for the tourists are the…spicy frescoes still preserved, as one of the best preserved buildings in Pompeii is a brothel.

The building with its 10 rooms opened again to tourists in 2006 and it is the most popular one.

It is believed that the frescoes showed the kinds of services each prostitute was offering. According to archaeologists, these women were probably slaves or women with no other skill, that had to do this job for a living.

The site has been officially recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Center.