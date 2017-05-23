Porn actress bitten by shark (graphic video)

A porn actress was lucky to escape with her life after being bitten by a shark during a bizarre underwater photoshoot.

Molly Cavalli was wearing nothing but a white swimsuit when, within the seemingly safe confines of a cage, she descended into the shark infested waters off the coast of Florida.

Video footage posted on adult entertainment company CamSoda’s YouTube channel shows Cavalli frolicking on the deck of a boat before entering the flimsy-looking cage, which is rigged with cameras to capture the action.