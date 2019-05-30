Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2019: The latest trends in the cruise industry

Travel agencies can significantly increase their sales if they include Greek cruises in their products

There is no better holiday in the world than a cruise which combines luxury services comparable to a five-star hotel, all-inclusive packages of exceptional value and visits to a different destination every day.

Travel agencies can significantly increase their sales if they include Greek cruises in their products.

Cruise sales worldwide have grown by 68% during the 2007-2017 period.

These were all conclusions reached by experts during Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2019’s for which Tornos News is a sponsor.

The workshop was opened by the President of FedHATTA, Mr. Lysandros Tsilidis (photo).

Read more HERE