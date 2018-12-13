President Pavlopoulos at 75th Kalavryta Massacre Anniversary: Lest we forget

The Greek President says Europe should heed the warning of rising extremism

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos visited Kalavryta on Thursday on occasion of the 75th anniversary of the “Kalavryta massacre” commemorating the victims from the atrocities committed by Nazi occupying forces during the Second World War.

“We honour today the sacred memory of the tragic victims of these atrocities. And we continue the struggle to vindicate their sacrifice, sending a resounding double message to all the world, based on our history and culture: We do not forget. Never again,” the President of the Republic said.

During his speech, Pavlopoulos cautioned that we should not be remiss about the dangers of groups emerging across Europe today adopting similar repulsive ideologies.

On December 13, 1943,1.200 Greeks were massacred by Nazi firing squads in the town of Kalavryta in the Peloponesse.