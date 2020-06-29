President Sakellaropolou visits remote Greek islands of Agathonissi and Lipsi

Sakellaropoulou will visit the National Post on Agathonissi and afterward will meet with the school teachers and the nine pupils of the school

President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropolou will visit on Monday the remote Greek islands of Agathonissi and Lipsi. Sakellaropoulou will visit the National Post on Agathonissi and afterward will meet with the school teachers and the nine pupils of the school and later with the mayor and with the local agencies at the town hall. Sakellaropoulou will also pay a visit to the gunboat “Krateros”.

Sakellaropoulou is expected to arrive at 13:00 on Monday at Lipsi where she will visit the island’s productive units. Later, she will meet with the local authorities and the 100 pupils of the island’s school. She will also be toured on the vessel “Aegean Explorer” of the Institute of Marine Conservation “Archipelago” and afterward she will meet with the mayor of Lipsi and other local agencies.

source amna.gr