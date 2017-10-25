Northern Cyprus propaganda tourist bus passes through Greece

The provocative bus commissioned by the pseudo-state of Northern Cyprus to propagandise it as a tourist destination passed into to Turkey via the Promachona & Kipoi border posts. The bus, which is part of the “Expedition North Cyprus” campaign, and is adorned with the beauties of “North Cyprus”, started its trip in the city of Vorsellar in Belgium and visited a number of European cities, with a crew of six Belgian volunteers of the tourist organisation “Robinson Club.

Although the initiative was presented as an act of charity, the support offered to the campaign by the pseudo-state of Northern Cyprus is an indication that true purpose was to promote political propaganda.

The “promo-bus” covered a total of 4,500 km on its European tour, which included 11 countries before its planned destination in occupied Cyprus after 16 days. When the bus arrived at the harbor of the occupied Kyrenia, the group was welcomed by the independent “MP” Hassan Tacoi and the “mayor” of the city.

The Facebook page of the campaign uploaded photos and videos from the tour to various European countries, including Greece and the frontier posts of Promachonas in Serres and Kipoi in Evros.