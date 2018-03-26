Provocative Turkish newspaper attacks Greek Defence Minister “who escaped Turkish soldiers”!

In a report using the provocative title: “The Minister who escaped the Turkish soldiers has gone overboard”, Turkish newspaper “Haber46” attacked Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos over his statements on Sunday about “destroying Turkey as Greek fighters did to the Ottoman Empire in the past”. The report claimed that the Minister who threatened to crush Turkey during a speech on Greek Independence Day on March 25, had overdone it, adding that Greece was escalating its provocations against Turkey on a daily basis.

“Greece’s arrogant statements aimed at raising tensions have been quite effective. Speaking at a military parade in the capital of Greece on March 25, Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos targetted Turkey”, the article noted, while the author continues quoting an excerpt from the minister’s speech, concluding that “he had the audacity to threaten Turkey with such expressions.”

The article ends by mentioning the Greek Minister’s visit to Imia and throwing a wreath in memory of the fallen Greek pilots, commenting “he saw the Turkish forces in the area and swiftly departed without so much as looking behind him”.