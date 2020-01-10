Queen demands “workable solution” over Sussexes’ future as Meghan “returns to Canada”

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal family.

A Buckingham Palace source said the senior royals have asked aides to work “at pace” with governments and the Sussex household and an outcome was expected to take “days, not weeks”.

It comes after Harry and Meghan released a bombshell statement on Wednesday saying they would be “stepping back” as senior royals.​

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly returned to Canada, where eight-month-old son Archie is said to have stayed with his nanny when his parents flew back to London.

