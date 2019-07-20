“Quit editing the photos, for real”: Kylie Jenner is being called out by fans… (photos)

Fans are calling Kylie Jenner out over her alleged Photoshop skills.
The reality star upped her Instagram game while on vacation in Turks and Caicos to celebrate her skincare line, Kylie Skin. The 21-year-old has been active on social media, sharing sultry photos of herself and her closest pals (RIP Jordyn Woods) that many fans say have been edited to accentuate the cosmetic mogul’s curves.
Fans noticed several Photoshop errors on a recent photo of Jenner with friend, Anastasia (Stassi) Karanikolaou, including noticeably altered legs and arms.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
