Real Madrid champions of Europe! Defeat Juventus 4-1 in Champions League final (video)

Real Madrid have lifted their 12th Champions League title after defeating Juventus 4-1 in the final in Cardiff. Following a first half that saw both sides level at 1-1, the Spaniards asserted their superiority on the pitch and scored 3 goals, with Casemiro (61'), Ronaldo (64') and Assensio (90') to defend their trophy. With his second goal Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in three CL finals and the top scorer of the competition. It is the 4th time Juventus reach Europe's top football competition final and leave empty handed.