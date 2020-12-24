Red underwear & Spider webs – Top 5 weirdest Christmas customs in the world (photos)

There are countless customs and traditions associated with Christmas, some more conventional than others. Here are five of the weirdest from around the world, ranging from red knickers to spiders’ webs.

Greenland- Eating raw decomposed fish

Next time you find yourself complaining about granny’s festive Brussel sprouts, spare a thought for the poor kids in Greenland. You see, when Christmas comes around they have to tuck into mattak – raw whale skin with a little blubber – and kiviak, which is made by wrapping an auk (a small arctic bird) in seal skin, burying it for several months, and eating its decomposed flesh.

Spain – Red underwear race

This is a little off Christmas eve but still counts as it is on the New Year. In Spain, it is customary to wear red underwear on New Year’s Eve. The small town of La Font de la Figuera has taken the tradition one step further: a New Year’s Eve ‘race’ with the runners wearing just red underwear. Coincidentally, the town has the highest incidence of pneumonia in the country…

Ukraine – Spiders & cobwebs

In addition to the standard tinsel, fairy lights, and baubles, Ukrainians like to throw an artificial spider and web on the tree as well. The tradition has its origins in an old tale of a poor woman who couldn’t afford to decorate her tree and woke on Christmas morning to discover a spider had covered it in a glorious, sparkling web. It’s for good luck. It’s not about poor housekeeping.

Norway – Hide your brooms

Norwegians believe that Christmas Eve coincides with the arrival of evil spirits and witches. It is only logical then, that Norwegian householders hide all their brooms before they go to sleep. After all, nothing spoils Christmas quicker than finding your broom in broken pieces at the foot of a tree, trashed by some joy-riding witch.

Venezuela – Skate to Church

In the week leading up to Christmas, Venezuelans attend a daily church service called Misa de Aguinaldo (Early Morning Mass). In the capital, Caracas, it is customary to travel to the church service on roller skates. Indeed, so widespread is the practice, many roads in the capital are closed until 8am to provide Christmas worshippers with a safe passage.

source wanderlust.co.uk