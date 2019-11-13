Refugees from Moria refuse to stay at new location in Monastery

A group of refugees who were transferred from the Moria camp on the island of Lesvos to their new living quarters in the Peloponnese were unsatisfied with the location and the accommodation and refused to stay on Thursday.

The refugees, mainly women and children and adolescents from Somalia, Sudan, Congo, Iraq and a few from Syria arrived at the Monastery of Poretsou on the borders of Achaea and Ilia in the Peloponnese, but after inspecting the facilities decided they preferred to go back to Moria, a camp described by many as “Hell”.

The Monastery of Poretsou, which belongs to the the Holy Metropolis of Ilia, and is located on the borders of the prefectures of Achaea and Ilia, and is situated in a secluded area at a high altitude.

The residents of the nearby villages of Platanitsa and Agapela had expressed their objection to the decision of Metropolitan of Ilia to host refugees in the monastery, but were stunned when they saw the refugees boarding back onto the buses that had brought them there.

Eventually, after consultations, three women remained in the area (two from Syria and one from Iraq with a small child), with the rest departing in an unknown direction.