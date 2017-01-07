Refugees’ tents buried under the snow!

The tents in the Moria hotspot in Lesvos, Greece are covered with snow as the bad weather engulfs the islands of the Aegean Sea.

According to information there has been a serious problem with heating in the last days in Chios and Samos too, which the almost arctic temperatures made even worse now.

The UNHCR and the ‘Doctors Without Borders’ are warning that although there have been many efforts towards the improvement of these conditions, there are many problems yet to be solved.

The authorities have distributed low temperature sleeping bags and blankets and they have installed many heat radiators.

However, according to the UNHCR is underlining the need for more refugees to be transported to the mainland.

It also reminds that according to the EU commitment to Greece, there should be 66.400 refugees relocated to other EU countries from the beginning of 2016 until the end of 2017, but only 7.760 have moved so far, a mere 12% of the total agreed number.