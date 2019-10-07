Rep. Ilhan Omar is divorcing her husband after years of “speculation & innuendo” took their toll

A spokesperson for her cited what they called years of “speculation and innuendo from political opponents and the media” which had “taken a significant toll”

Freshman Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who burst into the national spotlight last fall as part of a wave of trailblazing lawmakers in Congress, has filed for divorce from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, PEOPLE confirms.

The divorce petition, which was first reported by TMZ, was filed on Friday (which was coincidentally Omar’s birthday).

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29, court records show.

Omar, 37, cited “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship,” according to TMZ, and is seeking joint custody of her three children with Hirsi, 39.

A spokeswoman for Omar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Hirsi could not be reached.

Read more HERE