The number of visitors has also risen in April

The number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites in Greece recorded a 21.8 pct and 19.4 pct rise, respectively, in April 2019, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Tuesday.

In April 2019 the number of visitors to museums grew by 21.8 pct, while numbers of free admission visitors increased by 25 pct and there was a 19.9 pct hike in revenues.