Revoke Article 50 petition: Government rejects 5.8m signature petition due to be debated by MPs next week

The Government has rejected a petition calling for Brexit to be stopped, which has gathered more than 5.75 million signatures.

The petition is due to be debated by MPs on April 1, after smashing the 100,000 threshold for consideration and becoming the best-supported proposal in the history of the House of Commons and Government’s e-petitions website.

Rejecting the oft-repeated claim that EU withdrawal is the “will of the people”, it calls for the revocation of the Article 50 letter informing the European Council of the UK’s intention to leave.

But in its official response to the petition, the Department for Exiting the EU said: “It remains the Government’s firm policy not to revoke Article 50. We will honour the outcome of the 2016 referendum and work to deliver an exit which benefits everyone, whether they voted to Leave or to Remain.”

