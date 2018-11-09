Rhodes in total blackout after power outage

The island of Rhodes has been left without electricity after two power plants were rendered inactive. According to local news site Rodiaki.gr, the problem was a result of a technical failure. Initially, one of the six units of the Soronis plant went out of operation, affecting the entire plant, thus causing a “total blackout” at the new PPC plant in South Rhodes!

According to the initial estimations from the technicians, the damage is due to the low electrical currents on this island, combined with a “failure” of the system. Technicians are working to repair the problem, while the power is expected to be gradually restored within the next one hour.