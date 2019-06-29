Rick Pitino reveals why he left PAO

Many basketball fans in Greece were surprised when Panathinaikos and coach Rick Pitino parted ways, as the Greens announced they agreed to terms with coach Argyris Pedoulaiks for two years.

In an interview with Gazzetta.gr, the American coach explained why he was forced to not renew his contract with the Greek champions.

Pitino said a serious family health issue compelled him to return to the US.

“My personal problem has to do with my one-year-old grandson who is facing a serious health problem. This is a very rare disease with only 300 cases worldwide! As a family, we are all very sad and trying to help in any way possible!”

“I have to say that Dimitris Giannakopoulos (PAO’s owner) was understanding of my problem. I will miss the coaching and all the guys at the team! I really wanted to come back”, he said.

“I lived 6.5 amazing months, which completely revitalised my basketball cells and helped me learn a lot of new things”, he said.