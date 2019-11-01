Rick Pitino to take the helm of Greek national basketball team

American basketball coach Rick Pitino will reportedly take the helm of the Greek national team. According to Greek sports site Sdna.gr, Pitino, who had a successful stint at Panathinaikos last season, will travel to Greece and finalise the deal with the head of the Greek basketball federation, George Vassilakopoulos.

According to Snda.gr, the experienced coach will be landing in Greece on November 7th to meet George Vassilakopoulos and agree on terms, as the site claims his financial remuneration is not expected to be an issue given that the 67-year-old coach is financially well off.

The site says Pitino wants to build the Greek national team around Giannis Antetokounmpo and lead the team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.