Riots at Lesvos refugee hotspot underway (videos)

Riots have broken out at the Moria refugee reception facility on the island of Lesvos. According to reports, the rebellion started when a group of immigrants moved toward the pre-departure area in the centre and protested about the conditions in the detention centre for immigrants scheduled for refoulement to Turkey. Police immediately moved in to protect the area and immigrants started throwing rocks, leading to the forces responding with the use of tear gas. The clashes eventually spread with fires. Reports speak of two large tents being burnt and one or two containers, while a group immigrants is blocking access to the area to fire engines called in.