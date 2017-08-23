Riots break out at Phoenix after Trump speech

Thousands from across Arizona flocked to Downtown Phoenix to protest President Donald Trump’s rally on Tuesday evening, carrying protest essentials — signs, megaphones and water bottles to stay hydrated in the 107-degree weather.

The protests come more than a week after demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, where clashes between white supremacists and counter-protestors turned violent and resulted in one death. Trump drew widespread condemnation for his response to the clashes, in which he blamed “both sides” for the violence.

While there were some tense back-and-forth moments between protest groups and Trump supporters, a handful of cops acted as a physical barrier.

On the Phoenix Convention Center side of Monroe Street, Trump rally attendees were being ushered into the venue in lines. On the other side of the street, anti-Trump protesters had put up an inflatable Trump — in a white robe with a Nazi symbol — as well as a giant sign that read “white supremacy will not be pardoned.”

Anti-Trump protesters yelled out chants including “Shame” and “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

Trump’s rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time.

