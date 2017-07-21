Robot “commits suicide”! (photos)

A robot security guard has “committed suicide” by drowning itself a public fountain after just a few days on the job.

The Knightscope K5 robot, which bears a striking resemblance to a Dalek, had been brought in to patrol the area outside the Georgetown Waterfront shopping centre and office complex in Washington DC.

It was found face-down in the fountain on Monday afternoon, after apparently tumbling down some steps into the water.

The K5 robot stands about 5 feet tall, weighs 300lbs (over 21 stone), and has a maximum speed of 18 miles per hour – although it usually moves at 1 to 3 miles per hour.

Knightscope claims the security robot is better than a human guard, because it never gets bored of its job.

It is equipped with a range of sensors – including a 360-degree camera, thermal imaging sensors, a laser range finder and radar – which are supposed to enable it to move around autonomously.

It is designed to prevent crime by detecting abnormal noises and temperature changes, scanning car number plates and checking them against a police database, and using facial recognition technology to spot known criminals.

