Russia vs. Italy: Road rage in Crete (video)

Summer holidays are supposed to be a period of relaxation and carefree time. But these two tourists in Crete apparently missed the memo. The two men, an Italian and Russian, started brawling possibly over a disputed parking spot. The altercation was initially verbal, before one man slammed the drivers’ door once the other man had entered his vehicle. That led to the driver exiting his car and charging the other man fists swinging…and missing. A woman appears to be trying to pull the two apart before the fight ends up on the ground. That’s where the man on top starts pounding his adversary before the two are separated by bystanders.