Russia withdraws forces from Syria just before the peace meeting in Astana

The Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed over the phone that the ceasefire is being respected in general.

The two leaders are preparing fro the peace meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 23rd.

According to an announcement of the russian Ministry of Defence, six Su-24 bombers have being withdrawn in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and four Su-25 CAS airplanes were relocated to Latakia Base, in accordance with a programmed forces circulation.

More forces and equipment will withdraw, as Russia wants to demonstrate its determination to honor the agreement.



Experts argue, that on a tactical level these forces have fulfilled their mission of supporting Assad retake control of the cities he had lost.