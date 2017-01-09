Russian diplomat found dead in Athens

A Russian diplomat was found dead in Athens on Monday. The 55-year-old man was found by some of his aides at his residence on 7 Atticou street. According to reports he did not show up in his office Monday morning, while he had not contacted anybody, which prompted his associates to search for him. After arriving at his house and he was not answering the door they called the Greek police, who opened the door and found him dead on the floor. According to initial assessments, his death was caused due to natural causes. A division of homicide has also been called on the scene to investigate.