Russian influencer reveals she is pregnant with her stepson’s baby

A Russian influencer has revealed she is pregnant with her stepson’s baby – after recently divorcing his father.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, recently announced she is engaged to her 20-year-old boyfriend Vladimir – having split from his father Alexey, 45, whom she was married to for 10 years.

Yesterday she shared an Instagram video of her sharing the happy news with Vladimir by handing him the positive pregnancy stick, after which they shared an emotional embrace.

She said she is only four weeks gone, and admitted they had decided to tie the knot due to the baby.

