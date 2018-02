Russian President Vladimir Putin will be declared an Honourary Doctor of the Department of History, Archeology and Cultural Resources of Kalamata of the University of Peloponnese.

The ceremony will take place at the Nicholas Politis Amphitheater of the School of Humanities and Cultural Studies of the University of Kalamata, at 7 pm on Thursday. The Russian president will not attend the ceremony and will be represented by the country’s ambassador to Greece, Andrey Maslov.