Ryanair airlines adds 14 routes to Greece from 2020

Ryanair airlines on Tuesday announced more flights to and from Greece, adding some 14 new routes as of summer 2020.

The 2020 summer routes concerning Greece involves a total of 147 connections, including the 14 new ones.

The new flight schedule from Athens International Airport includes four new connections to Barcelona, Nuremberg, Madrid and Toulouse.

Three new flights will also be launched from Thessaloniki International Airport to Prague, Bordeaux and Amman.

Chania airport in Crete will see one new flight to Marseille, Rhodes airport one new flight to Prague, Kefalonia airport two new flights to Bologna and Frankfurt, Kavala airport one flight to Bucharest and Kalamata airport two new flights to Gdansk and Milan.

Ryanair estimates its new services will serve 6.6 million passengers and provide more than 5,000 jobs.

source amna.gr