Ryanair complete list of Greece-Italy connecting flights

Connections between Greece and Italy are included in the new flight itinerary for the summer of 2020 designed by Ryanair which is schedule to start on July 1. These flights will operate until September 30, 2020, and some until October. The dates and flights could be subject to change.

The frequency of flights is based on the available flights to be booked on the airline’s booking system on its website, in the first weeks of July and the first week of August. Flights with less than once a day are based on the airline’s calendar, however some days may have 2 flights instead of one. This is the lists of connecting flights:

Bologna – Athens | from July 5, 2 times a week (4 times from August 5)

Bologna – Corfu | from July 4, 2 times a week (3 times from August 2)

Bologna – Heraklion | from July 4, once a week (2 times from August 6)

Bologna – Kefalonia | from July 4, once a week (2 times from August 5)

Bologna – Kos | from July 4, once a week

Bologna – Mykonos | from July 4, once a week (2 times from August 4)

Bologna – Rhodes | from July 2, once a week

Bologna – Thessaloniki | from July 3, once a week

Bologna – Zakynthos | from July 6, once a week

Catania – Athens | from July 3, 2 times a week

Catania – Rhodes | from 1 August, once a week (1 additional flight scheduled for 4 July)

Milan (Bergamo) – Athens | from June 24, 2 times a week (3 times from July 5, 5 times from August 7)

Milan (Bergamo) – Chania | from July 3, 2 times a week

Milan (Bergamo) – Corfu | from July 1, 2 times a week (3 times from August 4)

Milan (Bergamo) – Heraklion | from July 5, once a week (2 times from August 5)

Milan (Bergamo) – Kalamata | from July 4, once a week (2 times from August 4)

Milan (Bergamo) – Kefalonia | from July 4, once a week (2 times from August 6)

Milan (Bergamo) – Rhodes | from July 3, 2 times a week

Milan (Bergamo) – Thessaloniki | from July 3, 2 times a week (4 times from August 2)

Milan (Bergamo) – Santorini | from July 5, once a week

Milan (Bergamo) – Zakynthos | from July 2, 2 times a week

Naples – Corfu | from July 1, 2 times a week

Palermo – Athens | from July 6, once a week (2 times from August 2)

Pisa – Kefalonia | from July 1, 2 times a week

Pisa – Rhodes | from 1 August, 2 times a week

Rome (Ciampino) – Athens | from June 22, 4 times a week (1 daily from July 1, 9 per week from August 1)

Rome (Ciampino) – Corfu | from July 5, once a week (2 times from August 5)

Rome (Ciampino) – Thessaloniki | from July 2, 2 times a week (3 times from August 4)

Rome (Fiumicino) – Kos | from July 4, once a week

source tornosnews.gr