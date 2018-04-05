Where and when Ryanair will offer new flights to Greek island

New flights to start from June

Ryanair will offer 4 new flights to Greek islands from the Tegel Airport in Berlin starting from June 2018. The commercial airline announced its co-operation with Austrian airline Laudamotion last week. A total of 17 flights with Boeing 737-800 aircraft from the new Laudamotion / Ryanair base will be available to passengers.

The new flights are:

Berlin (Tegel) – Corfu | from June 2, 2018, three times a week,

Tegel – Heraklion from June 1, 2018, 3 times a week,

Tegel – Kos from June 2, 2018, 3 times a week,

Tegel – Rhodes from June 7, 2018, once a week