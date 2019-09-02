Salma Hayek 53? Just wow! (photo)

Actress Salma Hayek just turned 53, but does not a day over 30! The Mexican brunette star celebrated her birthday by sharing a photo flaunting her incredible figure in a blue bikini which would probably put any 20-year-old woman to shame.

Completely unperturbed about her age, Hayek posted the pic on a beach to her Instagram profile which received over 1.5 million likes in a matter of hours.

“Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!?”, she captioned the photo. So what, indeed, Mrs. Hayek…