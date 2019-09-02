Salma Hayek 53? Just wow! (photo)

Actress Salma Hayek just turned 53, but does not a day over 30! The Mexican brunette star celebrated her birthday by sharing a photo flaunting her incredible figure in a blue bikini which would probably put any 20-year-old woman to shame.
Completely unperturbed about her age, Hayek posted the pic on a beach to her Instagram profile which received over 1.5 million likes in a matter of hours.
“Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!?”, she captioned the photo. So what, indeed, Mrs. Hayek…
View this post on Instagram
Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!? Si, mañana cumplo 53. Y!? 🏝🎈🎉👙🍾🧜🏼♀️😎💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾