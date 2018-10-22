Salvini’s Italy now leads Europe in number of Jihadi deportations

Some jihadists who have been expelled have even attempted to return to Italy…

While Italy has so far not experienced a major radical Islamic terror attack, the number of jihadis is rising in the country with Italy becoming the European nation with the highest number of jihad-related deportations this year.

So far this year Italy has expelled an average of ten radical Islamic jihadists per month, up from last year when the average was around eight per month, Gli Occhi Della Guerra reports.

The most recent deportation saw female Albanian jihadist Arta Kacabuni sent back to her home country after she was found guilty of joining the Islamic State terrorist group in 2015 and attempting to recruit her nephew and his wife for the terrorist organization.

Some jihadists who have been expelled have even attempted to return to Italy, as was the case with Tunisian jihadist Imam Lamjed Ben Krajem, who was found by General Investigations and Special Operations Division (DIGOS) police on a barge heading to Sicily earlier this week.

