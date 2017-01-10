Sarah Jessica Parker and her love for Greece (video)

The red carpet at the Golden Globes had a Greek moment or two and the website, Greek Reporter was there to capture them.

Well-known Grecophile Sarah Jessica Parker was asked on the red carpet to describe why Greece was her favorite country.

She shared her love for the people– and of course, the food.

Parker, known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the popular television series Sex and the City, vacations regularly in Greece and spends most of her time in the Ionian islands.

She famously told Glamour Magazine in a September 2016 interview that although she would never leave New York City, she’d choose Greece as her favorite place to live.

“I’ll probably never leave New York but I’d say Greece. I love Greece,” Parker said in the interview.

In another interview with Greek TV during promo for Sex and the City, she also shared her love for a particular Greek singer.

