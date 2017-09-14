Scary sea creature washes up on Texas beach after Hurricane Harvey (video-photos)

A mysterious fanged sea creature that washed up on a beach in Texas following Hurricane Harvey has been identified.

Preeti Desai found the decaying fish on a beach in Texas City, and asked Twitter for help.

She posted several photos with the caption: “Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?”

Her request was passed to biologist and eel specialist Dr Kenneth Tighe, who believes it is a fangtooth snake-eel.

He said it may also be a garden or conger eel, because “all three of these species occur off Texas and have large fang-like teeth”.

The fangtooth snake-eel, also known as a “tusky” eel, is usually found in waters between 30 and 90 metres deep in the western Atlantic ocean.

