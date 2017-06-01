Schauble: Greek government continues to burden week social groups

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble attacked the Greek government and PM Alexis Tsipras for failing to come through on his election promises to abolish the shipowners’ privileges. Speaking on German state broadcaster ZDF, Mr. Schauble defended his stance on the Greek matter, stressing that even though debt riden country had made progress, its political leadership continued to place the burden of the harsh measures on the shoulders of the less fortunate social groups. “Don’t accuse me over the structural weaknesses of the Greek program”, he said. He went to critique the monetary policies followed by the European Central Bank (ECB), claiming that they were appropriate for some members but not for other like Germany. The German Minister recently criticised the IMF over its failed programs, arguing this was a key factor in Greek crisis.