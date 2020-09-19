Schools in Pella closed due to Covid-19 until September 25

The Greek Health Ministry reached the decision for the safety of the pupils

All schools in the Regional Unit of Pella in Macedonia, northern Greece will remain closed until September 25, following a decision of the Ministry of Education for safety reasons stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increased cases of coronavirus in the municipalities of the area compelled Greek authorities to shut down the schools, in order to limit the spread of the virus.

also read

Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%

Hot Jlo shows off her perfect curves in a pink bikini (photos)

At the same time, the schools in Mytilene are also closed, the 2nd primary school of Vouton in Heraklion, the 2nd General High School of Kaisariani, the primary school of special education of Kallithea, Lemnos, the 3rd High School of Pyrgos, Ilia.