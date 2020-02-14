Sea route linking Greece and Cyprus discussed at ministers’ meeting

Both sides agreed to cooperate in the sector of cruise and to assume joint initiatives at EU level

A ferry route to link Greece with Cyprus and the development of cruise tourism were discussed at a meeting between Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis and Deputy Shipping Minister of Cyprus Natassa Pilides on Saturday.

Both sides agreed to cooperate in the sector of cruise and to assume joint initiatives at EU level on a new intra-community taxation framework on cruise.

They also exchanged views on the scuba diving tourism and on the facilitation of Greek and Cypriot entrepreneurs for investments in the field of sea tourism with the creation of marinas.

Source: amna