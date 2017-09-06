SeaJet2 crashes into pier at Sifnos port

Two people were slightly injured when the SeaJet2 vessel struck the pier at the port of the island of Sifnos, Wednesday. All 196 passengers have disembarked the vessel. Port authorities have banned its departure. One of the injured suffered a minor neck strain while the other had abrasions on the forehead. Passengers will be notified by the company and are expected to be taken to their destinations with the care of the company. The seajet was scheduled to dock at 7 ports, with the port of Sifnos being its second before the final destination of Mykonos.