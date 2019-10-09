Search launched for Greek-Cypriots killed in 1964 Turkish bombing

The case is not related to the ongoing bicommunal program to locate and identify missing persons

Crews on Wednesday began searching for the remains of Greek Cypriots killed during the Turkish aerial bombardment of the Tylliria area in August 1964.

At present, the search will focus around the location of a makeshift hospital in Pachyammos that was hit with napalm incendiary bombs.

“We are here today because 55 years later, we must … carry out this exhumation because we must provide answers to the relatives’ many questions,” presidential commissioner Photis Photiou said.

The case is not related to the ongoing bicommunal program to locate and identify missing persons.

The Greek Cypriot side has carried out several other similar exhumations at various locations where people known to have been killed in battle had been buried.

Read more HERE