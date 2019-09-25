Several injured after bomb explodes in southern Turkey

The Adana governor did not speculate on who carried out the bombing

A bomb attack hit a bus carrying police in the southern Turkish province of Adana on Wednesday morning and some people were wounded, security sources said.

The blast in Adana was either an “improvised explosive device or a different type of bomb,” the governor, Mahmut Demirtas, told Anadolu news agency.

One of those hurt was a police officer, he said, but the casualties did not suffer serious injuries.

The other four injured were passers-by, Demirtas added.

“The injured are in a really good condition. Citizens went to the hospital as a precaution. There are no issues for our police,” Demirtas said after police and ambulance services rushed to the scene.

Images in Turkish media showed the damaged bus underneath a footbridge in Yuregir district.

Read more HERE