“Sex-addict” Scott Disick “all over” Bella Thorne in public (photos)

Self-confessed sex addict Scott Disick, father of reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, and his new girlfriend Bella Thorne couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they put on an amorous display in Cannes.

The new lovebirds could be seen being very touchy feely with each other as they soaked up the sun by the hotel pool.

Bella, 19, was dressed to impress as she drew attention to her cleavage in a cutout animal print bikini top and pink checked bottoms.

The former Disney star was seen repeatedly adjusting her swimwear in order to avoid accidentally exposing herself.

Father-of-three Scott was seen caressing the actress as they lay together and was happy to admire her slender figure as she ventured back into their luxury villa.

source: thesun.co.uk

photos courtesy of splashnews