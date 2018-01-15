Sexual health of male cyclists not affected, new study says

Cycling does not have negative effects on men’s sexual health, a new study has found. The authors of the study, which was published in the Journal of Urology surveyed nearly 3,000 cyclists from the US, Australia, Canada, the UK and New Zealand, as well as 539 swimmers and 789 runners by using a series of questionnaires designed to test sexual health and urinary function. The results revealed that sexual and urinary health of cyclists were comparable to runners and swimmers, disproving previous studies that suggested cyclists’ sexual health was affected in a negative way.