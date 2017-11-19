Sexy Amber Heard strips for GQ Australia (photo)

She’s the stunning actress seen sizzling on the cover of the current issue of GQ Australia.

And Amber Heard proved she’s equally as seductive inside the publication.

For her shoot with the famed men’s magazine, the Texas-born beauty, 31, stripped down to skimpy black lingerie, showing off her flawless physique.

One image features Amber sitting on a bathroom sink, wearing nothing but a black bra and matching underwear.

The actress’ incredibly toned torso is on full display, as she leans forward and stares directly into the camera.

With her mouth agape, the beauty can be seen moving her tongue across the back of her teeth in an enticing pose.

The saucy snap also gives a glimpse of the tattoos inked on Amber’s rib cage.

One of the emblems, tattooed in red, is a line from the Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda. Written in Spanish it reads ‘I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul’.

source: dailymail.co.uk