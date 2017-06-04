Sexy Christina Stefanidi in Mykonos (video)

Related

Panagiotis Kone relaxes with his partner in Mykonos

We have been officially into summer for the past 4 days, and all sorts of TV celebrities, models, budding stars, hopeful starlets, are already arriving on the island of Mykonos to be seen and soak up the sun, possibly closing a deal in the process. Beautiful model Christina Stefanidi has started he holidays as she was seen with her partner, international Greek footballer Panagiotis Kone on the windy island. Mykonos Live TV caught the couple at Psarou beach, where sexy Christina was flatting her perfect body in a black bikini.